Matthew Lillard

Lillard portrayed Taylor’s older boyfriend, Brock Hudson, in the teen film. He later reunited with Prinze for two Scooby Doo films and voiced Shaggy in numerous video games before joining the cast of Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! The actor has also appeared on The Bridge, Bosch and Robot Chicken. He’s played Dean Boland on Good Girls since 2018 and reprised the role of Shaggy in 2019 for the Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? series. The Michigan native married Heather Helm in 2000 and they share three children.