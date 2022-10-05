‘Sister, Sister’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jackée Harry
Following her role as fashion designer mom Lisa on the ‘90s sitcom, Harry appeared in You Got Served, Forbidden Woman, A Husband for Christmas and Love in Store. The Emmy winner also starred in Everybody Hates Chris as Vanessa, The First Family as Pauletta and The Paynes as JoAnn Payne.
Throughout her career, Harry has directed and produced a handful of projects, including directing four episodes of Sister, Sister.
The North Carolina native split from husband Elgin Charles Williams in 2003 after seven years of marriage. The duo share one son.