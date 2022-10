RonReaco Lee

Lee’s Tyreke was Tia’s love interest in the series, who started as a mechanic and later worked as a security guard at Michigan University, while the girls were in college. The Illinois native has continued to land roles on TV, appearing in Committed, The Shield, The Good Guys, Let’s Stay Together, Survivor’s Remorse and The First Wives Club.

He’s been married to Sheana Freeman since 2010 and the two share two kids.