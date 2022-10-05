‘Sister, Sister’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tia Mowry

Tia starred alongside her sister, Tamera, on Detention, voicing Lemonjella, before appearing with her in Disney Channel’s Seventeen Again and Twitches films. The duo also costarred on the reality series Tia & Tamera, which she was an executive producer on, and have cowritten the Twintuition book series.

She later voiced Sasha in the Bratz TV series and video games. Tia also starred on The Game, Instant Mom (where she was a producer) and Family Reunion. Her movie credits include A Gingerbread Romance and A Family Reunion Christmas. Tia previously hosted a Cooking Channel series called Tia Mowry at Home, which ran for three seasons. She also launched the “Mostly Mom With Tia Mowry” podcast.

In 2008, Tia married Cory Hardict. The pair has since welcomed two children. After more than 14 years of marriage, Tia filed for divorce in October 2022.