Christine Brown

Kody met Christine through her sister in 1990 and the pair became fast friends. During their first date on Valentine’s Day in 1994, Kody proposed. They were “spiritually married” one month later. Kody fathered another six children with his third wife: son Paedon and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. In September 2020, Mykelti announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Tony Padron.

Having grown up in a polygamous family, Christine wanted the same situation for herself. “I only ever wanted to be a third [wife]. I never wanted to be a first, at all. … I only ever wanted to be a third because it sounded the easiest,” she once said. However, Kody told Us in February 2021 that the dynamic was starting to get “weird.”

He added, “It feels more and more like it’s just these independent relationships and we’re less and less a family.”