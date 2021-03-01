Robyn Brown

Kody and Robyn, a divorced mother of three, met at church in 2009 and were “spiritually married” one year later. The duo welcomed son Solomon in October 2011 and daughter Ariella in January 2016.

In December 2014, Kody and Robyn were legally married so that Kody could officially adopt his fourth wife’s children from her previous marriage: son David and daughters Aurora and Breanna. While speaking with Us in February 2021, Kody hinted that he might want to keep expanding his blended family.

“I think it’s up to Robyn,” he said at the time. “But whenever I ask her, she always goes, ‘Well, it’s up to us. We make this decision together.'”