Maggie Siff

Siff’s Tara Knowles was Jax’s one true love. Throughout the series, they had their ups and downs, eventually getting married and welcoming son Thomas. The New York native then appeared on Mad Men as Rachel Katz, and starred in A Woman, a Part, The Sweet Life and The Short History of the Long Road. She has been playing Wendy Rhoades on Billions since 2016. In 2016, she had her first executive producer role on A Woman, a Part, which she followed up with 2019’s Human Terrain. The Bryn Mawr College alum married Paul Ratliff in 2012. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lucy, in 2014.