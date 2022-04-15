Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)

Like her bandmates, the singer pursued a solo career outside of the group. She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing, judged Dancing on Ice, appeared on Absolutely Fabulous, hosted The Great American Baking Show and released a book titled Mama You Got This.

Bunton married her longtime love, Jade Jones, in July 2021. The pair have two sons: Beau and Tate.

​While Bunton wished she could have been there for Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding, she revealed via Instagram that she was unable to attend.