Award Shows Stars Getting Slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Chris Pratt, JoJo Siwa, More By Us Weekly Staff March 13, 2021 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images 34 26 / 34 John Cena The WWE wrestler got drenched in green slime inside the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles in March 2017. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News