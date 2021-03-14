Award Shows

Stars Getting Slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Chris Pratt, JoJo Siwa, More

By
John Cena
 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
34
26 / 34
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

John Cena

The WWE wrestler got drenched in green slime inside the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles in March 2017.

Back to top