Billie Eilish

The singer and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, signed on to perform on Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series Pay It Forward Live in support of small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic on April 22 at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. Viewers of the series are encouraged to shop online at small business in their communities, order a meal and buy gift cards to be used when the businesses reopen. With the use of the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE tonight, Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses.