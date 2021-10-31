Salma Hayek

“I remember talking to director [Chloe Zhao] for the first time in a hotel where they [hold Comic-Con],” Hayek admitted about her role in Marvel’s Eternals during an October 2021 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “You know, I’m Mexican, I talk loud. I start asking her questions, she’s like, ‘Shush,’ and I’m like, ‘What?’”

The Grown Ups actress noted that Zhao was “serious” when she told her: “They can hear us and the script is a secret … Next door! You have to be very careful. Everybody knows that we’re talking about the new Marvel movie [in here], they could be [listening through] the walls.”