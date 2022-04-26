Fired by Publicist

The reality star was more upset and surprised when her longtime publicist called and revealed that the firm was dropping her as a client. She wrote that the decision came two hours after her June 7, 2020, apology that she had to get approved by Bravo — “ironic considering they fired me two days later” — but also “an apology that those very publicists had helped me write.” (Schroeder wrote that she wasn’t even “ready to apologize” and regrets issuing the apology when she did.)

According to Schroeder, her publicist was crying and cited her boss as the reason why she couldn’t work with her anymore. The two women never spoke again despite her publicist’s tears and Schroeder’s claims that they promised to stay friends.

“I paid them, but they could still fire me for the exact scandals that they were not only aware of for years, but that they helped me through?” she wrote. “They didn’t think they were fire-worthy before, but in June 2020, they sure did.”