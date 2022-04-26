‘Valley Rules’ Spinoff Officially Dead

According to Schroeder, who was planning to marry Clark in Italy in front of Bravo cameras on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, the production company was considering spinning off the original cast members onto their own series before Schroeder and Doute were fired.

When the initial firing happened, Schroeder held out hope because Bravo’s statement specifically said she and Doute were let go specifically from Vanderpump Rules.

“The Vanderpump spinoff was supposed to be bridged by an episode about my gorgeous, Italian wedding, which would then introduce the new show. Surprise! We were all so looking forward to that,” she wrote. “At first, we thought the spinoff would still go ahead with some sort of focus on the canceling and the journeys to educate ourselves.”