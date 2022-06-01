Changing the Music Landscape

Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” soared to No. 1 on the iTunes chart after being heavily featured in part 1 of the show’s fourth installment.

The song plays a significant purpose in the premiere episode of season 4 and continues to resonate throughout Max’s story.

Shawn Levy, an executive producer on the series, took to his Instagram Story​​ to commemorate the song’s newfound popularity. “Our job here is done,” he captioned a screenshot of the music charts showing Bush in the No. 1 slot.