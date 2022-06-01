Changing the Music Landscape
Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” soared to No. 1 on the iTunes chart after being heavily featured in part 1 of the show’s fourth installment.
The song plays a significant purpose in the premiere episode of season 4 and continues to resonate throughout Max’s story.
Shawn Levy, an executive producer on the series, took to his Instagram Story to commemorate the song's newfound popularity. "Our job here is done," he captioned a screenshot of the music charts showing Bush in the No. 1 slot.