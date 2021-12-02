Max’s Moment

Sink hinted at big changes coming for the characters during season 4, telling Elle in November 2021, “I’m really happy with where Max’s storyline went. … I think you see a different side of her that I’m really excited to share with everyone.”

She went on to gush about the “really good group of people” on the Netflix series’ set, adding, “This cast is like my family at this point. We’ve been working together for so long so it’s really nice, especially during the pandemic, just really appreciated being able to be in person with one another, and working together and just enjoy filming together.”