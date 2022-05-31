The California Gang Can Still Hang

In a May 2022 interview with British GQ, Heaton responded after being asked about his character, Jonathan Byers, not having as much involvement during the first half of season 4.

“I know why you’re asking that, and I’ve definitely seen some forums like Screen Rant or something — ‘What happened to the character?'” the New Mutants actor explained. “It is an ensemble cast; obviously every season they’ve brought in new characters, wonderful characters, and they’ve taken the story to different places.”

The England native added that the newest installment of the Netflix hit has Jonathan “questioning himself and his relationship,” noting that he’s aware of the fan support for the couple and how it connects to his real life relationship with Natalia Dyer, who also plays his girlfriend Nancy Wheeler on screen.

“You want the people to be invested in them,” he admitted. “Sometimes it blurs into one. Me and Natalia have been together for a long time, so you’ve even got to separate it yourself sometimes.”