‘The Bold Type’

Everything’s new and different when the women head back to the office! We pick up the second half of the Freeform hit’s fourth season with Jane (Katie Stevens) attempting to run her own vertical while dealing with her post-op body; recently fired Kat (Aisha Dee) needing to find a job — stat! — if she wants to keep her sweet pad; and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) adjusting to work as a newly married woman with an upgraded job title. (June 11, 10 P.M.)