Lori Loughlin

Professionally, Loughlin has been one of the biggest successes from the show’s cast, playing Debbie Wilson in 90210 for five seasons, before becoming a Hallmark Channel regular. Beginning in 2014, she played Jennifer Shannon in a series of Garage Sale Mystery TV movies and from 2014 to 2019 she had a leading role on When Calls the Heart. She reprised her role as Aunt Becky on Fuller House from 2016 to 2018.

Personally, the New York native came under fire after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, with whom she shares two daughters, were linked to the college admissions scandal in 2019. In May 2020 she pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She is expected to serve two months in prison, do 100 hours of community service and pay $150,000.