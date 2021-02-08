Super Bowl

Tristan Thompson and More Stars React to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show

By
Patti Stanger The Weeknd halftime super bowl performance reactions 2021
 AFF-USA/Shutterstock
16
3 / 16
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Patti Stanger

“I want @theweeknd #red blazer. I need it for #ValentinesDay,” the Millionaire Matchmaker alum tweeted.

Back to top