Super Bowl

Gisele Bundchen, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Attend Super Bowl 2021 — and Watch From Home: Photos

By
Ciara Super Bowl 2021
 Courtesy of Ciara/Instagram
13
13 / 13
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The “Level Up” singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback took in the game from a VIP suite.

Back to top