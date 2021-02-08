Super Bowl Gisele Bundchen, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Attend Super Bowl 2021 — and Watch From Home: Photos By Nicholas Hautman February 7, 2021 Courtesy of Ciara/Instagram 13 13 / 13 Ciara and Russell Wilson The “Level Up” singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback took in the game from a VIP suite. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News