Super Bowl Gisele Bundchen, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Attend Super Bowl 2021 — and Watch From Home: Photos By Nicholas Hautman February 7, 2021 Courtesy of Gisele Bundchen/Instagram 13 1 / 13 Gisele Bundchen The model wore a face mask with Brady’s jersey number on it as she arrived at the stadium. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News