Star Jones vs. Barbara Walters

Jones had a bitter falling-out with her View co-hosts in 2006, when she preemptively announced she would be the leaving the show instead of going along with the pre-planned reveal agreed upon with Walters. She later slammed the 20/20 alum for writing about an affair in her memoir. “It is a sad day when an icon like Barbara Walters…is reduced to publicly branding herself as an adulterer…for the sake of selling a book,” Jones told Us. “It speaks to her true character.”