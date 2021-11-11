Everything to Know About Tarek and Heather’s TV Wedding Special

Saying “I do” in style. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young tied the knot in October and the HGTV cameras captured all the special moments for an upcoming TV event.

“The hour-long special will find the happy couple putting the final touches on their upcoming wedding,” the special’s description, titled Tarek & Heather The Big I Do, reads. “After a last-minute change to their original venue, a resort in Mexico, Tarek and Heather have only four short months to restart their search and plan their wedding from scratch. From wedding dress shopping to a secret gift delivery during his custom-tailored tux fitting, Tarek and Heather will be in for non-stop surprises while experiencing the stress and excitement that comes from planning a high-style, high-stakes destination wedding on the California coast.”

The real estate agent, 34, and the Flip or Flip cohost, 40, met in July 2019 and got engaged one year later while on vacation in Catalina Island.

“I’m just going to feel like my life is changing. Honestly, I can’t wait for the moment to say ‘I do’ because I know the second I say that the calm is going to come over me,” El Moussa exclusively told Us Weekly one month before marrying Young. “I’m going to be married and I’m going to focus on the rest of my life with my beautiful bride and my kids.”

He continued, “[Heather] changed everything about me, from not only how I dress, but what I eat, how I take care of my health, what I do. I mean, she’s completely transformed me. She’s helped my physical health. She’s helped my mental health. She’s my best friend in the world. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

El Moussa was previously married to his Flip or Flip cohost, Christina Haack, from 2009 to 2018. The exes share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. During the October wedding, the former model incorporated her new husband’s children into her wedding vows.

After tying the knot, the pair gushed over each other via social media.

“Yesterday feels like a dream… so perfect, filled with so much love and magic,” the Selling Sunset star shared via Instagram. “Truly everything I’ve ever wanted and more. I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa and now I get to say we’re officially MARRIED!!”

One week later, the Flipping 101 host added, “Maldive sunsets and you. It’s crazy to think about how much of your life can change when you meet the right person. 4 years ago I didn’t think a second chance existed for me. Now I’m on the beach in the Maldives honeymooning with the love of my life… enjoy every moment.”

Scroll down for all the details on their upcoming TV special: