The Age Gap

Swift raised eyebrows when she cast O’Brien, 30, and Sink, 19, in the “All Too Well” short — but fans were quick to notice the age difference was similar to the songwriter’s with Gyllenhaal.

She seemingly references their ages with new lyrics: “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punchline goes / ‘I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.'” (Gyllenhaal is currently dating Jeanne Cadieu, who’s 16 years his junior.)

In another moment, she sings: “They say all’s well that ends well / But I’m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”