When Is Season 3 Dropping?

The series should be returning to Apple TV+ in the summer of 2022. The writer’s room started working on the season in September, with production set to begin in January 2022.

Following his win at the 2021 Emmys, Sudeikis confirmed backstage that there will be 12 episodes.

“They, being Apple, asked for 12 episodes and this time, ahead of time,” the comedian said at the time, according to Deadline. “So, we’ll be doing 12 episodes as of now.”