Leah’s ‘Passionate’ Relationship With Jaylan

The West Virginia native opened up about her new beau Jaylan, who she went Instagram official with in September 2021. “The chemistry is there,” she tells Ashley. “The connection is there. We have a lot of fun together. He’s very career-driven. He has long-term goals [and] short-term goals planned out. He’s very intelligent. … He’s thoughtful, he’s passionate.”

When asked about whether she trusts where the relationship is going, Leah admitted that she sometimes hesitates even though she knows she deserves a happy ending. “I’m a little bit like, ‘Is this real? Are you real? Are you really compassionate? … Are you gonna stay this way? ‘Cause what happens if you don’t?”