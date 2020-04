30 and Done

“By the time we’re 30, we’re done. He’s getting fixed, that’s it,” she told Us in June. “I already told him. I said, ‘I carried all three of your kids and birthed them and pushed them out of me, you’re getting snipped, sorry!’ And he’s OK with that! He’s like, ‘Yeah you’re right, you did carry all my kids and have to go through labor, so. [I’ve] got no choice!’”