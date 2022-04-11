April 2022

The couple fought back against cheating allegations made by a TikToker named Sasha Narang. While she initially alleged that she hooked up with Clayton after meeting him at New York City bar, the former Bachelor and Susie provided proof that he was in Arizona on the night in question. Narang subsequently apologized and claimed she was with someone who was pretending to be Clayton.

“There’s someone impersonating Clayton in NYC and it’s really freaky that I was put in that situation,” Narang told Us at the time. “He’s taking advantage of girls by pretending to be him. Their resemblance is scary and he’s memorized his entire life. I’m hoping to advertise what we now know is the truth as much as possible. I’m hoping people can help track this person’s identity, and, most of all, get the word out about this messed up person.”