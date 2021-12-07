Jamie Tries to Explain Himself

There was a lot to cover when it came time for Jamie to get in the hot seat, including his remark that Michelle was in “spring break mode” on the show. “There had been this thing where I accidentally walked in too soon while she was having an intimate moment with one of the other castmates, and so the ‘spring break’ comment was more so about me just being one of 20 guys,” he said.

As for the rumors Jamie stirred up about Michelle’s pre-show love life, Rodney recalled Jamie telling his fellow suitors to own it if they were the one to mention it to Michelle because the truth would come out on TV. Jamie explained that he did not confess because he didn’t want to take attention away from “what we had gained as a group.”

Michelle later called out Jamie for being two-faced, but he retorted that he was just venting when he said negative things about her and his costars. “You cannot sit there and tell me that it’s just a mistake and that you’ve learned from it because I don’t feel like you have,” she fired back.

The Minnesota native accused Jamie of saying he was sorry because he felt like he had to, so he rephrased his apology and admitted that he was “in the wrong.”