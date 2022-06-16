‘Dating Around’

Netflix’s first original dating series follows one person per episode as they go on five blind dates and then choose one person to reconnect with a second time. Several episodes feature LGBTQ+ daters.

Charlotte Glaser, who appeared on a season 1 episode with five other gay women, talked to Go magazine about the importance of representation in 2019.

“The absolute highlight of this experience is all the messages I’m getting from people appreciative of my visibility on the show. I think doing a show like this and trying my best to be authentic really impacted the people who watched and/or could relate,” she told the outlet.