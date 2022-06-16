‘Ex On the Beach’

With the exception of season 1, all seasons of Ex on the Beach feature LGBTQ+ cast members. The MTV series follows alums from various reality television shows as they live with their exes.

David Barta came out as pansexual during the premiere episode of season 5. “I think I’m here definitely to get to know myself better and accept myself more,” he said on the show. “A big thing that has been going on for me, behind closed doors, in the past year and a half or so, has been my sexuality. Talking to guys is still pretty new for me. I’ve been interested in men for years now, I just haven’t been honest with myself.”