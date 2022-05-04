Boyz II Men

Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris, Michael McCary and Marc Nelson are known for their soulful a capella songs and for being one of the most successful R&B groups to date. Four years after breaking onto the scene in 1991 with their single “Motownphilly,” they released their most memorable duet, “One Sweet Day” with Mariah Carey. They have been active in the music industry since the 1980s, most recently releasing an album titled Under the Streetlight in 2017. The men performed at the NFL kickoff celebration in January 2018 and sang on Dancing With the Stars the same year. They went on tour in late 2021 after dealing with COVID-19 delays. Their tour continues through 2023.