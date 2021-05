Helen Shaver

The Canadian actress played Grace Downs, Nancy’s troubled mother. Keeping with the vibe of The Craft, she starred in Poltergeist: The Legacy from 1996 to 1999. She’s also a prolific TV director, helming episodes of The O.C., Private Practice, Castle, Orphan Black, Westworld and Lovecraft Country, among others. She has been married to Steve Smith since 1988. They have one son, Mackenzie.