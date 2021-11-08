Consultant Quits

Jemima Khan exited The Crown after joining as a consultant on season 5, according to a report by The Sunday Times published in November 2021. Khan explained her connection to the late Princess Diana in an interview with the newspaper, noting it was “really important” that Diana’s final years be “portrayed accurately and with compassion” by the show’s team.

The producer claimed that she worked with Morgan to cowrite and outline the scripts from September 2020 to February 2021 before their partnership ended. “When our cowriting agreement was not honored, and when I realized that particular story line would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit,” Khan alleged.

Netflix, however, claimed in a statement to The Times that although Khan “has been a friend, fan and vocal public supporter of The Crown since season 1,” she has “never been contracted as a writer on the series.”