Imelda Staunton Will ‘Maintain the Very High Standard’

“I’m delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses, most recently, the wonderful Olivia Colman. And who could forget the actress who originated the part, Claire Foy,” Staunton during the September 2021 TUDUM event in a special message for fans from the set.

She continued, “I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile is doing somersaults.”