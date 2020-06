Josh Brolin (Brand)

The California native starred in No Country for Old Men (2007), Milk (2008), True Grit (2010), Inherent Vice (2014) and Deadpool 2 (2018). Beginning in 2014, he appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the comics’ super-villain, Thanos. He’s been married three times: to Alice Adair, with whom he shares two children (1988 to 1994), to Diane Lane (2004 to 2013), and to Kathryn Boyd in 2016. Brolin and Boyd welcomed their first child together in November 2018.