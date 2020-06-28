The Cast of ‘The Goonies’: Where Are They Now?

Sean Astin (Mikey)

After The Goonies, Astin appeared in 1992’s Encino Man and 1993’s Rudy. He’s best known for playing Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy from 2001 to 2003. The California-based actor went on to score guest spots in shows like 24, Monk and My Name Is Earl before earning the role of Bob Newby in season two of Netflix’s Stranger Things. He married former Miss Indiana Teen USA Christine Harrell in July 1992 and they share three daughters: Alexandra, Elizabeth and Isabella.