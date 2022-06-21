Kourtney Was a ‘Character’ on ‘KUWTK’

“I felt like I was being almost a character. ‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said,’” Kourtney told Bustle about the E! show in March 2022. “Like, say we were shooting at Khloé’s house. I’d be like, ‘It’s going to be a good day. Let’s have a good mood. Let’s put a smile on our face.’ I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it. I’m like, ‘If we didn’t go through these roller-coasters, you wouldn’t get to the good part.’”