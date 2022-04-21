Kim K. 'Set Some Serious Boundaries' With Kanye Ahead of 'SNL' Taping

Revising Jokes

In one scene during the April 20 episode, Kim spoke to SNL producer Lindsay Shookus about being concerned that one joke about her split from West went too far. “The divorce is so sensitive for him,” she said, noting that she already planned a line about the breakup in her monologue.

“I’m always afraid of hurting people’s feelings, and I would never go in there making fun of especially, like, the father of my kids,” Kim said in a confessional scene. “And it doesn’t mean that because we didn’t work out that we don’t have a great love and respect for each other.”