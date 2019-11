Rottweiler

Clues: During the video, he showed off a football theater and hinted at his career starting with musical theater and makeup. He showed the names “Kale,” “Carolina and “Little Pete.”

Rotweiller Hint: “My heroes growing up were Bruce Lee and Boyz II Men.”

Judges’ guesses: Brian Littrell, Kevin Jonas, Pat Monahan

Our guess: Chris Daughtry, who is from Carolina, did musical theater and played football in high school.