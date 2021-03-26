Danny Tamberelli

Tamberelli played Tammy’s younger brother Tommy in the original Mighty Ducks movie. The same year, he began starring as Little Pete Wringley on The Adventures of Pete & Pete. The New Jersey native then appeared on The Magic School Bus, All That, 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd and Filmore! Tamberelli started the “Adventures of Danny & Mike” podcast with former Adventures of Pete and Pete costar Michael C. Maronna in 2013. He is also a founding member of the sketchy comedy group Manboobs and the lead singer of Jounce. The Nickelodeon alum married Katelyn Detweiler in 2018 and they welcomed their first child, son Alfred, a year later.