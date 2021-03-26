Marguerite Moreau

Moreau played forward Connie, who dated Guy for all three films. She then starred in Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Wag the Dog, Wet Hot American Summer, Easy, The Uninvited, Wake, Caroline and Jackie, A Night to Regret and Monuments. She appeared on Amazing Grace, Life as We Know It, The O.C., Shameless and Grey’s Anatomy before reprising her role as Katie on Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. She was also a main character on The Unsettling and The Birch and is set to reprise her role as Connie on the Disney+ Mighty Ducks series. The California native made her debut as a producer with Stress Position in 2013, which she also wrote additional dialogue for. Moreau married Canadian actor Christopher Redman in 2010. They share son Casper.