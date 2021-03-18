Holly Robinson Peete

Peete left The Talk in August 2011. She has since come forward with allegations against Osbourne, who was cohosting the daytime TV show with her at the time. Peete alleged that Osbourne said she was “too ghetto,” which the England native has denied.

The actress served as The Talk cohost in season 1 and did not return for a second. Her exit was considered controversial, as she alleged that she was blindsided. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the time, Peete claimed that executives never sat her down to discuss her leaving The Talk.

“So, I just started hearing rumors that other people were hired,” she revealed. “So, I’m like, ‘That’s going to be a crowded table. … It was a very frustrating time — the most frustrating time of my professional life.”