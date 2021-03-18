Marie Osmond

Osmond left The Talk in September 2020 after signing on in 2019. She confirmed her exit in a statement via Instagram, writing a long goodbye to showrunner and executive producer John Redmann.

“I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing,” she wrote. “Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”