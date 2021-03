Cee Lo Green

Status: Coached for seasons 1-3 and 5

Reason for exit: Despite rumors that the Gnarls Barkley singer quit to avoid being fired, Green told Us Weekly in 2014 he left the show on good terms, simply because it “quickly became a job” more than anything else. “Very, very obligating, taxing and tiring,” he shared with Us. “I still tip my hat to Adam and Blake and those guys who continuously do it, but I think I ran my course there just naturally.”