Christina Applegate: Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’

The Bad Moms actress talked about turning down Reese Witherspoon’s star-making role in the 2001 comedy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "The script came along my way and it was right after I had just finished Married [With… Children] and it was, you know, a blonde who was, in that first script, dim-witted but ends up going to Harvard," she said in July 2015. "It was just, I got scared. I got scared of kind of repeating myself."