Jennifer Aniston: Sara in ‘Serendipity’

Director Peter Chelsom says that Aniston met with him about Kate Beckinsale’s role in the 2001 romance, but the Morning Show star wanted to try different genres since Friends already gave her so much rom-com material.

“I remember when she came in, she said, ‘I do a romantic comedy once a week,’ her being on Friends at the time, so she clearly had other things on her plate and it was her decision not to do it,” Chelsom recalled to Insider in October 2021 for the film’s 20th anniversary. “She had come to meet with me in good faith without an offer, but we definitely would have made her an offer if she wanted to make it.”