The Rise and Fall

As Woods continued to battle his knee and back injuries, the media encouraged Woods to retire from golf. In May 2017, he was arrested for driving under the influence after taking opioid painkillers and four different prescription drugs, including Xanax and Ambien. (He pleaded guilty and was ordered to complete DUI school, community service and placed on probation for 12 months.) While the arrest was one of Woods’ lowest points, he was two years away from a major comeback, winning the 2019 Masters.

“A lot of people would spin it like he was a different man now, he’s the conquering hero,” family friend Pete McDaniel told the HBO cameras before bringing it back to Woods’ father. ”But these are the same people that when he was riding high, they were pulling for him to fall. And when he failed, they jumped on him with both feet. And when he rose again, all of a sudden he is a virtuous man now. Which to me, is bulls—t. He’s a human being, with frailties like everyone else. The problem is, we always tried to make him out to be more than he is — and that goes all the way back to Earl.”