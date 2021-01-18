Tiger Partied in Vegas With Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley

According to Tiffany Masters, a former VIP host in Las Vegas, the hosts would pick out girls to party with Woods, Jordan and Barkley during their trips to Sin City.

“In that entourage, Tiger was a bit of a geek,” Masters said.

Author Armen Keteyian also claimed Woods sought girl advice from Jordan. “Michael, to ever-loving credit, goes, ‘You tell them you’re Tiger Woods,’” Keteyian said. “His ability to live a double-life, it started in Vegas.”