Avani Gregg and Anthony Reeves

Gregg recounted the early days of her relationship with Reeves in her 2021 memoir Backstory: My Life So Far. She slid into his DMs on Instagram, and the rest was history. Although fans of the social media stars questioned their relationship status for months, they didn’t make things public until April 2020.

“When we started talking, we just didn’t feel the need to post,” Gregg told Seventeen in January 2021. “It’s like, ‘No, we actually like each other guys. We don’t care if you care. We like each other and we’re going to deal with it our way.’”